LETTER: Favoring liberals a disservice to majority of readers

It is disheartening when I see an opinion piece every week or so from Pat Nash with her typical condescending tone aimed at anyone who has supported the president-elect.
She is given a one-third page, 800 to 1,000 word prime spot to question and degrade anyone who disagrees with her opinions. Yet readers are only allowed 200 words to rebut. Over two-thirds of Wisconsin counties voted for President Donald Trump. Sauk County was short only 179 votes or he would have taken that as well.
I believe you are doing your readers a disservice with all the vitriol coming from the liberal voices you seem to care more about.
Corey Gage, Oxford