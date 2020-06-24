LETTER: Favre has taken one too many hits, judging by his comments
LETTER: Favre has taken one too many hits, judging by his comments

I see Brett Favre has compared Colin Kaepernick to Pat Tillman. He said they should both be recognized as heroes. For those that have never heard of Tillman, he was a promising young safety for the Arizona Cardinals that decided to walk away from the NFL and millions of dollars after only four seasons to go fight for his country shortly after 9/11. He was killed in Afghanistan in 2004 fighting for the country he loved.

I guess the NFL Players Association can use these comments from Favre for further proof that many former players are suffering severe brain damage from years of head trauma.

Tillman made the ultimate sacrifice of his life for the love of his country. Kaepernick made no sacrifice for the love of himself. He was a washed up quarterback and he knew it. He needed something to stay relevant. Before the hate comments start, keep in mind that Kaepernick has been paid millions by the NFL because of a lawsuit and also millions from Nike.

Maybe it's time for a Favre memorabilia/book/jersey burning party.

Richard Kinderman, Beaver Dam 

