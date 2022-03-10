LETTER: Feb. 24th school board meeting raises alarm

However, at the meeting on Feb. 24, two elementary school principals gave presentations on their school improvement plans. If critical race theory were a duck, these principals put on full display the bill, feathers and webbed feet along with a resounding quack. The words equity, diversity and inclusion appeared throughout their presentations. Anyone who knows what critical race theory is knows that those are catchwords for it. Election day is coming and there’s a chance for healthy change to take place in our schools and community. Critical race theory has no place in our schools. Board members, staff and faculty who advocate for its teaching should not retain those roles. I urge all eligible voters to vote this out of the district by changing board members who have allowed this philosophy of racism and hate to persist. Please join me and vote April 5 for equality and truth in education. Our children’s future depends on us.