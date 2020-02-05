LETTER: February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

As a parent/guardian, you want to see your child happy and safe in their relationships. Here are ideas on preventing abuse and supporting teens in unhealthy relationships:

If you have questions or concerns regarding relationships for your child or yourself, Hope House is available 24/7 to help with safety planning, emotional support and finding resources by calling 1-800-584-6790. Learn about getting involved, such as wearing orange on Feb. 11, at hopehousescw.org/teen-dating-violence.