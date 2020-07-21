LETTER: Federal agents in Portland similar to Nazi tactics

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For those of you who think a comparison of Trump’s authoritarian inclinations to those of Adolf Hitler is out of line, I invite you to observe what’s going on in Portland, Oregon.

According to Oregon Public Broadcasting, “Federal law enforcement officers have been using unmarked vehicles to drive around downtown Portland and detain protesters since at least July 14. Personal accounts and multiple videos posted online show the officers driving up to people, detaining individuals with no explanation of why they are being arrested, and driving off.”

Wearing combat fatigues and carrying weapons, these agents look like they’re invading Iraq, not downtown Portland. Similar federal agents were used in the infamous clearing of Lafayette Square near the White House for Trump’s photo op. This is America, not Nazi Germany, where the SA (Brownshirts) and then the SS intimidated and abused citizens the government labeled as troublemakers.

Neither the mayor of Portland nor the governor of Oregon called for extra law enforcement officers. This is strictly Trump’s way of politicizing the BLM protests to shore up his base and show the country how tough he is. I’d laugh at his desperation if the situation weren’t so abhorrent.

Nancy Dillman, Baraboo