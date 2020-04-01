LETTER: Feds need to step up, restore biofuels industry in US

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Times are tough for Wisconsin farmers and ethanol producers. From long-running trade wars to dramatic setbacks resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, rural economies across the grain belt have taken a big hit.

That’s why farmers breathed a sigh of relief after the Trump administration decided not to appeal the recent ruling from the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals. The court’s unanimous decision would end the abuse of refinery exemptions at the Environmental Protection Agency, which allowed oil companies to push biofuels out of the market. Now, we need the EPA to apply that decision nationwide to begin restoring ethanol. Doing so will help Wisconsin’s biofuels industry, which supports 30,000 families and drives rural economies across the state.

This is a simple step the federal government can take to support industries ravaged by COVID-19. As they take action to keep our economy moving, we simply ask that they prioritize biofuels and recognize our positive impact on the economy. Our federal lawmakers must step up to the plate to protect farms and biofuels jobs. Doing so can help alleviate the pain we are facing in these uncertain times.

Terry Olson, Randolph