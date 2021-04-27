 Skip to main content
LETTER: Figure out where your treasure is
We reap what we sow. Christians who oppose abortion with words, but with their actions vote for President Joe Biden, who supports killing innocent children before they are born, are supporting abortion, and fulfill Jesus’s warning from Matthew 15:8" These people honor me with their lips, but their hearts are far from me." Our actions speak louder than our words.

President Biden is allowing human tissue from murdered  babies to be used in medical research, which President Donald Trump banned. President Biden has expanded abortion overseas with taxpayer money, which President Trump banned. President Biden supports allowing a baby born alive after a failed abortion to die, sliding deeper into immorality.

President Biden’s Socialism is allegiance to secular values, not Biblical morality. Christianity and Socialism are not compatible. Socialism values control and authoritarian rule, while Christianity and the United States Constitution set people free.

Christians against abortion are supporting abortion when they vote for pro-abortion candidates. You can’t serve two masters. We vote our way instead of using God’s word to vote pro-life. Jeremiah 1:1: "I knew you before I created you in the womb."

Jesus said, “Where your treasure is, that is where your heart is also.” Where is your treasure?

Michael Plautz, Baraboo 

