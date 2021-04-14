LETTER: Financial decisions don't add up

Your Washington representatives disapprove of a nationwide $15 per hour for working stiffs – while they make $200,000, plus free medical, food and expenses.

An NFL play time study indicated a whopping 12 minutes 8 seconds of "real" action per game - start of play to whistle. Give them 15 minutes a game multiplied by a normal 16-game season for a grand total of 4 hours "work" a year. A player just left Houston and instead of pursuing a Super Bowl ring, signed with a mediocre team for almost $32 million over 2 years. One million a game for 15 minutes when with a substantial pay cut - no problem, could have followed Tom Brady in Tampa Bay who almost guarantees a ring. Maybe to Kansas City or Green Bay? Greed rules over championship possibilities.

Before the present owner of Dallas Cowboys, they were always in play-off or Super Bowl hunt. Since his meddling in coach, player, draft decisions - gone nowhere. Just using a major portion of his player budget - $40 million a year, to sign up a quarterback who has yet to and never will take this team anywhere is insanity at its finest.

Donald Schoechert, Montello