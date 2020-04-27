LETTER: Fitzgerald and Vos guilty of recklessly endangering Wisconsin voters

According to USLegal.com, Reckless endangerment is “a crime consisting of acts that create a substantial risk of serious physical injury to another person. The accused person isn't required to intend the resulting or potential harm, but must have acted in a way that showed a disregard for the foreseeable consequences of the actions.” Right now, there are at least 40 voters and poll workers who have contracted Covid-19 during our recent primary election. Both Scott Fitzgerald and Robin Vos should have foreseen the consequences of their actions requiring physical voting in the primary. By the definition, both Scott Fitzgerald and Robin Vos seem to be guilty of recklessly endangering Wisconsin voters and should face charges in the legal system.