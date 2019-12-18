LETTER: Fitzgerald Motel remains in family hands since 1949

At an important and complicated time in our world, there are some small businesses that survived and work hard, all day and every day, providing the family style service in which people have faith. Wisconsin Dells downtown Fitzgerald's Motel sees 70 years of success and remains in family hands.

Founded in 1949, by the Fitzgerald family, carries on their legacy as the current sign shines high. The buildings remain intact, "was a jewel in the past and it is today." said former owners Don and Joann Phillips of Wisconsin Dells.

As we look back at the 25 years in our own career at this place, we found that much of the success of our business comes from so many good people, community and guests, that supported us, their business advice, encouragement, inspiration, and love of own family/our children Andrew and Katherine.

As, always, thank you all for your business and thank you for putting your trust in us.

Have a blessed Christmas and Happy New Year.

Margaret Gewont, WIsconsin Dells