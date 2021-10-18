LETTER: Fitzgerald offers no alternatives

Scott Fitzgerald, who represents us in Congress, loves to whine, blame, and complain about President Joe Biden, but does not offer solutions to the problems facing everyday Americans such as COVID-19.

Fitzgerald wrote an article that appeared in the Oct. 6 newspaper that criticized Biden for requiring businesses with more than 100 employees to either require their employees to be vaccinated against COVID or be tested weekly. Fitzgerald believes that this is “un-American” and that it “ignores science.” His article, however, does not offer a single solution or policy alternative.

Fitzgerald believes that Biden’s decision will hurt large businesses. However, many business leaders disagree with Fitzgerald and believe that this will help businesses by keeping employees healthy. Many large businesses have vaccine mandates of their own.

The seven-day average of people dying of COVID in the U.S. is 1,500-1,700 per day. Medical experts recommend vaccinations and masking as the best way to prevent the spread of COVID.

Does our do-nothing Congressperson really think that we should let COVID run rampant through our communities and do nothing to stop it?