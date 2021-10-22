LETTER: Fitzgerald wrong on COVID response

In your Oct. 6 Daily Citizen article you stated that President Joe Biden promised to defeat COVID but his approach has left much to be desired. Are you kidding me and your constituents?

Sixty million people have yet to get a vaccine scientifically proven to work. Many refuse to wear masks to protect themselves and others scientifically proven to work.

Biden's bold move to mandate vaccines is working. You would think if employees refuse to get vaccinated, submitting to weekly COVID testing would be the least they could do for themselves and others. There are many businesses that welcome compliance with these regulations so that their businesses do not have to shut down due to COVID outbreaks.

To say that this ignores science is absurd.

Wisconsin is not going to "move forward" until we flatten the curve and stop the spread.

I think that un-American would be someone who shows opposition to our political system, who disrespects people and the law, who only cares about themselves and who doesn't think of the well-being of others.

Lynn Sharkey, Beaver Dam