LETTER: Fix the post office, expand services
LETTER: Fix the post office, expand services

In 2018, former President Donald Trump had his appointed Postmaster General Lewis DeJoy make attempts to privatize the postal service saying it would lower costs. DeJoy had interest in private mail service companies and would follow those directives. Overnight mail delivery, closing and consolidating hundreds of processing plants, removing mail boxes, eliminating overnight delivery of first class mail and periodicals were some of his proposals. Postal rates would increase. Post office hours would be reduced.

Responsible for 84% of postal expenses is a mandate to fund retirement benefits for decades. House Bill 695 and Senate Bill 145 would repeal it. Other bills would oppose other service cuts. The Postal Service should be able to add other services including postal banking and make deliveries of groceries, even beer and wine. Some people believe it should be considered a service and treated and paid for like the military. Both political parties need to support the postal service, as it is vital for seniors, veterans, and handicapped.

Allegra Zick, Sauk City

