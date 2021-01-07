LETTER: Follow God's laws

Why is there such turmoil in our nation? America has lost respect for god. America kills babies. Man has perverted marriage laws by allowing men to marry men and women to marry women. We as a society have ignored God's laws but god still loves us. If we want to see peace in America again we must repent of our sins and ask God to help us. He will forgive us if we are honest with him.
Come unto me all ye who labor and are heavy laden and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn of me for my yoke is easy and my burden is light. Jesus Christ, Mathew 11:28
We will see America great again if we follow God's laws.
Thomas Dunbar, retired Nazarene pastor, Baraboo