LETTER: Food drive brings in more than 4,000 items

The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Columbia County had its most successful food drive from Nov. 25-Dec. 30. The food drive provides back-up meals to each resident on a home-delivered meal route throughout Columbia County. These residents are homebound and are unable to go to food pantries for help. During times of inclement weather, meal routes may be cancelled. Several local businesses stepped up to support this worthy cause.

A substantial food donation of more than 4,000 canned goods was received from a promotion held at Cascade Mountain. This promotion asked guests to donate 12 canned goods for a free lift ticket for the day. Other businesses and individuals supported the ADRC by having a donation food collection box, monetary donations, as well as donations of food.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our heartfelt thanks to Cascade Mountain, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Alliant Energy, Portage Walgreens, Seneca Foods Corp. in Cambria, Lions Club of Portage, Columbus Senior Center, Columbia County Law Enforcement Center, Columbia County Jail, Columbia County Courthouse, Columbia County Administration Building, Wyocena Health Care Center, and Angie W. Cox Library in Pardeeville.

The back-up meals will be delivered with a crocheted hat from Pro Knit. Thank you.

Ashley Jahn, Portage