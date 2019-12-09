Thanksgiving Day has passed and Christmas is fast approaching, yet most everything I hear on the mainstream media is how bad things are and how rough we, the people, have it.
Life does not need to be filled with worry or regret, unless we allow it. The unemployment rate is now 3.5%; those who are able to work have no excuse for not working.
Look around your home and your life: we, the people, have so much to be thankful for.
Growing up in rural Wisconsin in the 1950s, farm families did without many of today’s conveniences. Many of the old farm and rural homes did not have central heating, air conditioning or even inside plumbing. The family telephone hung on the wall and was shared by several neighbors. Water for drinking and other basic needs was carried from an outside well pump. The toilet was out behind the house, near the woodpile used to feed the cooking stove and furnace to heat the house.
During this Christmas and holiday season, please don't take for granted all the many reasons we have to be thankful. Make a list and check it twice.
Doug Jones, Beaver Dam
