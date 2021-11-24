LETTER: Fortunate to have Briggs in our corner

A recent letter on education to the News Republic mirrored talking points of the right-wing Heritage Foundation. This foundation receives money from such dark political money groups as the Koch Brothers Foundation.
I believe the writer tried to indicate the evil intent of a group that our new Baraboo School District Superintendent Dr. Rainey Briggs was an instructor from the Institute of Critical Consciousness. This Edgewood course dealt with opportunity gaps of students of color. Opportunity gaps are faced by many students and it certainly is not limited by those whose skin is colored but also many white students in our District have similar gaps. Opportunity gap can be defined as “ the unequal or inequitable distribution of resources and opportunities.” An example would be internet access which impacted many BSD students last year.
We are fortunate to have Dr. Briggs in all our student’s corners. He and all our District’s educators live our motto; “Every Student, Every Day, Every Way.” I believe most in our school district community want the same thing. Our education community will respect and listen to the views of all parents and we will not stop being there for all students regardless of their circumstances.
Doug Mering, Baraboo