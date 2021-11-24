LETTER: Fortunate to have Briggs in our corner

I believe the writer tried to indicate the evil intent of a group that our new Baraboo School District Superintendent Dr. Rainey Briggs was an instructor from the Institute of Critical Consciousness. This Edgewood course dealt with opportunity gaps of students of color. Opportunity gaps are faced by many students and it certainly is not limited by those whose skin is colored but also many white students in our District have similar gaps. Opportunity gap can be defined as “ the unequal or inequitable distribution of resources and opportunities.” An example would be internet access which impacted many BSD students last year.