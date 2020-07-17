LETTER: Foundation awards more than $211,000 in scholarships

The Beaver Dam Scholarship Foundation recently awarded over $211,000 in scholarships to local students.
Thank you to the following sponsors of our event: Duane & Kathleen Foulkes Family Foundation, Peter J Seippel Foundation, Hicks Foundation/JP Morgan Chase, Beaver Dam Unified School District and Old Hickory Golf Club. Also thank you to Nancy Zieman Productions, LLC who provided flowers, and special thanks to Jan Richardson for the amazing decorations.
The Foundation would also like to thank the Rev. Mark Wenzel from Peace Lutheran Church for the invocation, and to the BDHS senior class advisor, Peter Deusterbeck, for participating as master of ceremonies. Also thanks to Andrea Brossard, a 2000 scholarship winner, for her very inspiring speech encouraging the students to look deeply and reflect on the changes and transitions we have all had to make during this pandemic, and to take advantage of all future opportunities to find their true passion.
The Beaver Dam Scholarship Foundation Inc is a non-profit organization created to provide a means for secondary education for deserving local students. Businesses and individuals wanting to make donations can send them to the Foundation at PO Box 98, Beaver Dam WI 53916.
Roxie Miller, Beaver Dam Scholarship Foundation Inc, Beaver Dam
