LETTER: Free choice to vote

The 2020 election saw record voting from both parties. The GOP is trying to make sure fewer people vote for both parties. Their legislators are passing voter restrictions. Their governors are fighting vaccinations and mask wearing.

What will the 2022 elections be like?

People who listen to anti-vax and anti-mask people will be infected with the virus and may not make it; or they may not get infected at all. There are some reasonable reasons for not getting vaccinated. The U.S. government led by President Joe Biden will not force people to wear masks or get vaccinated. Each person can make choices about their body. The risks to themselves, their families and friends are well known.

People listening to President Biden will get vaccinated and most likely will not die or be incapacitated from the virus. If other circumstances are favorable, they might be around to vote in 2022.

In the 2022 election, those who listened to the GOP are still able to vote, can decide if they trust the GOP enough to vote for GOP candidates. It is their free choice and their vote.

Daniel Holzman, Baraboo