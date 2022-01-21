LETTER: FREE in Dodge – the citizen’s Sentry

Eighteen months ago a group of citizens of Dodge County came together under the banner of “FREE in Dodge”, FREE an acronym for “Freedom and Rights Enjoyed by Everyone.” This grass-roots citizen’s movement has a purpose to protect the interests of the citizens of Dodge County from unfriendly county government actions and policies.

We are the citizen’s sentries, people who have stepped forward to help guard and protect the individual liberty we all hold dear at the county level as well as to watch how those in authority at the county level are spending our money.

Many within Dodge County government have, over the years, developed some personally beneficial relationships within the county government. We have publicly challenged them, demanding changes where necessary. People in positions of power do not take kindly to losing it. They are trying to invalidate the good work we are doing, protecting all the perks that come from relationships they have developed as they vilify the citizens who are fighting for a fiscally responsible and conservative county government. FREE in Dodge will see that they take advantage of the citizens of Dodge County no longer.