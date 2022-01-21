 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: FREE in Dodge – the citizen’s Sentry
0 Comments
LETTER

LETTER: FREE in Dodge – the citizen’s Sentry

  • 0

Eighteen months ago a group of citizens of Dodge County came together under the banner of “FREE in Dodge”, FREE an acronym for “Freedom and Rights Enjoyed by Everyone.” This grass-roots citizen’s movement has a purpose to protect the interests of the citizens of Dodge County from unfriendly county government actions and policies.

We are the citizen’s sentries, people who have stepped forward to help guard and protect the individual liberty we all hold dear at the county level as well as to watch how those in authority at the county level are spending our money.

Many within Dodge County government have, over the years, developed some personally beneficial relationships within the county government. We have publicly challenged them, demanding changes where necessary. People in positions of power do not take kindly to losing it. They are trying to invalidate the good work we are doing, protecting all the perks that come from relationships they have developed as they vilify the citizens who are fighting for a fiscally responsible and conservative county government. FREE in Dodge will see that they take advantage of the citizens of Dodge County no longer.

Visit freeindodge.com

Dan Siegmann

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: Small truths upend big lie

Our President spoke of the need to counter, “The Big Lie,” on Jan. 9. We all need to act to make the truth real to Americans and save our democracy.

Opinion

LETTER: Vote Little for mayor

I'm excited for Kyle Little to run for mayor for the city of Portage. I have been a homeowner in Portage for 14 years. While I enjoy living he…

Opinion

Democracy threatened

The media is so accustomed to lies of Donald Trump that it continues to this day. It allows the Republican Party to make fabricated charges on…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News