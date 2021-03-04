LETTER: Friends of New Lisbon Memorial Library donate $10K to library fund

We read with interest the article regarding the Feb. 15 New Lisbon City Council meeting. Besides the items mentioned in your reporting, we’d like to have publicly acknowledged the fact that at this meeting, The Friends of the New Lisbon Memorial Library presented the City Council with a $10,000 check to be applied to the library’s building fund.

We also reported on continuing efforts by the FOL to complete the set-up of The Gallery—the museum in the library that will feature the Harry A. Mortensen Collection of Native American Artifacts.

On behalf of the FOL, thank you for this opportunity to share this information about our library’s progress with our community.

Tina Hinton, Friends of the New Lisbon Memorial Library president, New Lisbon