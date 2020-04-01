LETTER: Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library RPL bindings

One of the most feared and dreaded words to be heard in a free and open society is the word “Closed” associated with a library. In the effort to control the further spread of the COVID-19 virus, on March 24, in accordance with the “Safer At Home” order by Gov. Tony Evers, the Reedsburg Public Library became temporarily closed to all public services. Earlier in the month we had taken measures to reduce services. We take our role as a community gathering place seriously, but we felt we must observe the best health and safety practices for all of our community members and staff. This was a difficult decision to make and for many of the staff this was a first time experience. Except in the rare case of a severe winter blizzard or for the scheduled Staff In-Service days the library is rarely closed. As this is being written we are not sure exactly when we will re-open to the public. Administrative staff are keeping communication avenues open while all staff observe the “Safer At Home” recommendations. We are encouraging all to take advantage of our online services available through our website. While our doors may be closed we can still provide services to all our patrons. We are anxiously waiting for the day when we can announce the Reedsburg Public Library is once again “open.”