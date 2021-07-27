LETTER: Frostman exemplifies Trump thinking

There’s a lot of Donald Trump in Baraboo News Republic conservative columnist Scott Frostman. It’s not just the repeated mendacity, nor merely the zealous embracing of Trumpian “reality,” no matter how pernicious it may be, that exemplifies this. Frostman not only embraces what Trump thinks and believes, but he also “reasons” like Trump.

Trump “reasoned” that the United States had the highest number of COVID-19 cases because of its increased testing and once fatuously asserted, “When you test, you create cases.”

Without reporting test results, fewer cases would exist?

In his July 8, column, regarding the short tenure of the most-recently elected Sauk County Board, Frostman asserted, “There are fewer stories representing discord or potentially embarrassing stories,” and “reasoned” that this shows the conservative-dominated board’s “efficacy.”

Fewer “discordant” or “embarrassing” stories prove efficacy?

Consider that there were no media stories for years regarding the deteriorating discipline, tanking teacher morale and exodus of teachers from the Baraboo School System, but it was happening—in spades, in fact.