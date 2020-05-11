LETTER: Frostman: Please clarify position on President Trump

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In the May 7 Scott Frostman column, he made two statements that I would like to see clarified in a future column. The first is that he “supports” Donald Trump. Not “accepts” or “tolerates,” but “supports.”

I would be interested to know how Frostman can, in good conscience, support a man who has cheated on three wives, promoted grabbing women by their genitals and continually lied to the public both before and after his election. Remember “Mexico will pay for the wall,” “I’m not going to have time to play golf,” and more recently, regarding COVID 19 “It’s just one person coming in from China and we have it under control.”

The second statement by Frostman is that he is a Republican. Again, I would be interested to know how a Republican can support an administration that has incurred more than $1 trillion in debt - through 2019, before COVID 19 - despite Trump’s campaign rhetoric in which he claimed he would balance the budget; and a president that has spent more than $100 million of taxpayers' money to play golf, the majority of games occurring at golf courses owned by him.

Warren Mohar, Baraboo