Scott Frostman provides some amazing alternative facts in his column, “Response to Syria Reveals Democrats as Hypocrites” which appeared in the Oct. 17 Daily Citizen.
Frostman states that the U.S. "had been assisting Syrian Kurdish forces in pushing back against ISIS terror networks." In point of fact, it was the Kurds who did a lot of the heavy lifting in support of American efforts to destroy the Islamic State Caliphate.
Frostman further states that the Syrian Kurds are "additionally challenged by threats from Turkish Kurd forces" and that "these factions have been warring for decades." Syrian and Turkish Kurds have not been warring for decades. In actuality, there is a long history of discrimination against, and massacres of, ethnic minority Turkish Kurds by the Turkish government.
You have free articles remaining.
Hypocrites can be found in both political parties. What should we call a columnist who finds it necessary to distort the facts to prove a partisan point?
Paul Warmka, Beaver Dam
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)