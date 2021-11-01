LETTER: Frostman’s insight, though well argued, is wrong

In the Bible, somewhere around John: 18, Pontius Pilate asks the mocking question of Jesus, “What is Truth?” Columnist Scott Frostman seems to be channeling that, as it applies to what is laughingly referred to as “social media.”

My problem with social media and media in general, can be summed by paraphrasing comedian Lewis Black - Media makes everything credible. If everything is credible, then nothing is. They put people in boxes side by side. On one side is a lunatic that says the Holocaust never happened. On the other, a noted historian that knows all about the Holocaust. The two appear to be equals. Everything they say seems to be credible. Therefore, nothing seems credible.

Those who control the media know this and use their influence to deceive you, they’re trying to sell you stuff. Subscriptions, clicks, and bling. Frostman’s insight, though well argued, is wrong. It’s not about silencing voices, conservative or otherwise. It’s about trying to get those with so much sway over your opinion to do the right thing, tell the truth.

Otherwise, we get people swallowing bleach to cure COVID, believing Donald Trump is still president, or the insurrection of Jan. 6 was just “tourists.”

Dale Glaudell, Baraboo