LETTER: Frostman wrong about assault rifles
LETTER

Scott Frostman’s columns in the Baraboo News Republic and sister newspapers are littered with falsehoods. Among the worst was his June 3 propaganda about gun rights. Frostman claimed that the federal government’s definition of an assault rifle as a “semi-automatic rifle capable of accepting a detachable magazine with a round greater than a .22 caliber. . . . would basically cover every single modern sporting rifle in America today.”

Frostman could not possibly be more wrong. The definition that Frostman referred to does not cover the most popular modern sporting rifle in American history, the lever action Winchester, not a semi-automatic. Lever action Winchesters are featured in every television and movie Western that you have ever seen. Other non semi-automatic sporting rifles are bolt action, which is the choice of serious big-game hunters; slide or “pump” action; and break action. Frostman may be the only Wisconsin hunter who is ignorant of these basic facts, unless of course he was lying.

In another column, Frostman misleadingly described the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C. as “a few nut-job agitators stoking discord.” But don’t expect his editor to correct or apologize for the falsehoods. That just hasn't ever happened.

Dave Wester, Baraboo

