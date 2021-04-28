 Skip to main content
LETTER: Frostman's climate change 'facts' are distorted
Scott Frostman blatantly distorts the threats posed by climate change with "alternative facts," in his April 22 column, by citing a Climate Change Dispatch response to a recent article in Nation magazine about the possible "'two feet of sea level rise by 2040, three feet by 2050 and much more to come." Readers (and Capital Newspapers) should be aware that Climate Change Dispatch is, as reported by Media Bias Fact Check, an independent volunteer organization, "...a conspiracy and quackery level pseudoscience source for the promotion of false or misleading information that is not in line with the consensus of science." See mediabiasfactcheck.com/climate-change-dispatch.

Charles Church, Montello

