LETTER to the editor

LETTER: Frostman's column doesn't honor veterans

I was struck by Scott Frostman’s May 19 column, “Memorial Day Should Pull Our Nation Together.” He solemnly writes of “sacrifice,” “honor,” and “freedom” in a nation founded by “imperfect” humans. Americans, he says, must reflect on our great “American Experiment.”

Ordinarily, these reminders would resonate with me, a 91-year-old who is thankful to this nation, and who, as a youngster, saw my parents’ sacrifice when their eldest son didn’t return from war.

However, I get disgusted when he quotes from the Declaration of Independence that “ . . . Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed” but fails to mention the elephant in the room: the big lie of a stolen 2020 election, a lie rejected in more than 60 court cases.

Clearly, Frostman doesn’t want to write about the crossroads of honoring those who serve America and honoring the legitimacy of the election. I’d be embarrassed, too, if the party I clung to worked to nullify the voices of 81.2 million citizens. I’d be even more embarrassed to lecture about the “cherished principles [of] . . . our forefathers,” while backing a party as anti-democratic as the current Republican Party.

Donald Nelson,

Wisconsin Dells

