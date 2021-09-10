LETTER: Frostman's column hit a new low

Scott Frostman hit a new low in his Sept. 2 column. To make fun of efforts to get people to take the COVID vaccine is deplorable.

Unvaccinated people are creating a health care crisis that is not only severely sickening adults and children, but hurting the economy, businesses, schools, and the fabric of society. All Frostman can do is make fun of vaccine efforts?

Frostman didn't say if he has gotten the vaccine. What was his personal choice, and why?

Former President Donald Trump and former Gov. Scott Walker have taken the vaccine and encouraged people to take the vaccine.

Personal choice doesn't repay the costs involved in making a choice, which can cause such a catastrophe to the health care system, families, neighbors, businesses, and every human being that choice affects.

Frostman protests vaccine mandates. Mandates would not be an issue if most people were vaccinated.

Finally, Frostman encourages people to consult their health care professionals. Of course, he knows 999 out of 1,000 will recommend taking the vaccine. Why won't he?

Time for the Frostman's of Wisconsin to step up and encourage people to take the COVID vaccine.

Bob Hunt, Lodi