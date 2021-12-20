LETTER: Frostman's wish is insulting

Scott Frostman's wish for "better days ahead" is insultingly insincere because it is his party and its addiction to lunacy and lies that continue to divide us. Frostman claims we occupy one of two camps. "Those who push for vaccinations versus those who fight for medical freedom and choice."

Why has the collective health of our country suddenly become an issue of freedom? Americans have always done their patriotic duty by stepping up to receive vaccinations for everything from polio to measles.

We have a choice. To do what is best for all or to do what we have been conned into believing what is best for ourselves. Frostman and his fellow Trump supports should listen to the gasping voice of someone dying of COVID-19 when they say, "I wish I would have been vaccinated. And I'm sorry I spread to others by not wearing a mask."

Frostman and his Trump supporters also pit parents against educators, implying that teachers are "educational elites." What is an "educational elite?" It must be anyone knowing more than he does.

He also says people choose to live "gripped in dread of COVID." They don't. That's why we get vaccinated and mask up.

Jeffrey Monfort, Portage