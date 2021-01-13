LETTER: Frustrated with Hiawatha Residence Hall loan forgiveness

Like many village taxpayers, I was frustrated to hear of the Lake Delton Village’s decision to forgive the $4.4 million loan issued to Hiawatha Residence Hall.

On Dec. 31, 2020, I expressed my interest in purchasing the note, which would relieve some burden of loss from the village. When I followed up on Jan. 11, asking if the loan had been legally forgiven, I was informed that the satisfaction of the mortgage was signed on Jan. 5, a day after I called to confirm my interest in purchasing the note.

Why did the board refuse to discuss the sale of the note with me? My proposal to purchase the note would have left the taxpayers in the best possible position. Ignoring my proposal raises concerns about the board’s ability to uphold their fiduciary responsibility to the taxpayers. If we’re forgiving certain loans, “due to COVID-19 struggles,” can the rest of the village expect to receive similar relief?

Where is the taxpayers’ money going? To fund new hotels to compete with the resorts that founded this community? To build unnecessary new emergency service stations for a community with negative population growth? To build housing for J1 students, but not for our citizens?

Chris Gantz, Waunakee