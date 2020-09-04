 Skip to main content
LETTER: Funding repair of roads
LETTER: Funding repair of roads

Many of us are complaining about the condition of our roads. We have a funding shortfall which will only get worse as required fuel mileage is increased and we chase after electric vehicles. Wisconsin's fuel tax started in 1925 is presently $0.329 per gallon. Electric vehicles and high mileage vehicles need to pay an equivalent surcharge to their annual registration to fund their fair share of highway costs. For example, the average auto is driven 15,188 miles annually getting 22 mpg. The fuel tax paid would be $228. This should be added to EV registration fee. Electric trucks including Class 8 are coming. Based on truck data a Class 8 electric should have $3180 added to its registration fee annually.

A relatively simple software using combined city/highway figures from the data base combined with annual reporting of odometer reading could calculate fees for high mileage vehicles.

John Penshorn, Portage 

