LETTER: Gableman at center of clown show

All Wisconsinites should be outraged about the clown show of an election “investigation” playing out at former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman’s strip mall office outside of Milwaukee.

Gableman and his incompetent team have issued subpoenas to the mayors of Wisconsin’s largest cities requiring that they appear, in private, to testify regarding the November 2020 election.

Despite the fact that this “investigation” is spending $676,000 of taxpayer money, the testimony was to be in private. Shouldn’t a publicly-funded investigation have public testimony? That may be a moot point, however, because those subpoenas have now, reportedly been rescinded.

Previously, Gableman and his “crack” team had issued subpoenas to county clerks across the state requiring that they testify regarding the election in Green Bay. All of the subpoenas said “Green Bay,” even those that went to the other cities.

The valuable time of Wisconsin’s mayors and clerks has been wasted while Gableman and his team try to figure out how to investigate an election that has already been counted, recounted, and certified according to Wisconsin law.