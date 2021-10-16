LETTER: Gableman investigation frightening and appalling

I found the article in the Oct. 12 Daily Register concerning Michael Gableman's investigation into the 2020 election results frightening and appalling. The amount of "nearly $680,000 in taxpayer money" being spent on this venture angers me. The mysterious emails sent to election clerks, the YouTube video "featuring" Gableman, secret information and meetings, the hiring of Andrew Kloster, and questionable subpoenas being issued, are very concerning to me. I implore Attorney General Josh Kaul to continue pursuing the ending of this investigation, as it seems to be illegal, dishonest, and unnecessary.

In Debra Byers’ letter on Oct. 12, in expressing her concern, called this investigation "the clown show." In this same issue of the paper, was a long article entitled "GOP says no to homeless help." As I read the numbers - between 540 and 1,000 children in Madison alone. I kept thinking that $680,000 would go a long way in helping Wisconsin's homeless population. Citizens of Wisconsin, please let your feelings be known - even if they differ from mine - to your legislators. Is our money being spent the way you want it to be spent? Can we, and shall we, please move on?