LETTER: Gathering for 9/11 an outpouring of support
LETTER: Gathering for 9/11 an outpouring of support

After traumatic incidents, first responders gather and have a critical incident debrief. The debrief allows first responders to share what they did, how they tried to help, how they felt, and how the incident still affects them.

In processing the outpouring of support Saturday, Sept 11, I began to understand why on Sept. 12, 2001, and yet to this day we gather. We gathered 20 years ago and we gathered Saturday to share what we were doing, how we felt, and how the events of 9/11 affected us individually, and collectively. Gathering together to help deal with vicarious trauma we all experienced watching the towers fall, watching the Pentagon struck, and listening a hero say “Let’s Roll.” Subsequently, mourning the loss of almost 3,000 Americans.

As a community we came together, we remembered together, and even 20 years later we still wept together. The unity of the candlelight walk was incredible. First responders, military and community all walking together. On behalf of the organizational committee, I thank everyone who helped bring this event together, and especially thank the Portage area community for your incredible support of your first responders and military personnel. Thank you.

Richard Hoege, Portage 

