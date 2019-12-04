General Jim Mattis was a four-star General before he became the Secretary of Defense for President Donald Trump, but he quit. He didn’t like President Trump’s policy in Syria. President Trump wanted the troops out and Mattis didn’t. President Trump’s lack of military vision according to Mattis may have been caused by bone spurs which kept him out of the draft while Mattis earned his spurs on the battle front. Mattis was lucky that the prominent bags under his eyes did not disqualify him from military service like bone spurs might have.
Syria is a hodgepodge of military factions. Syria with help of the Russians was fighting a rebel group; the Kurds were fighting ISIS; Turkey had shot down a Russians plane, and then invaded Syria and fought the Kurds who were trying to establish their own country on Turkish territory; and finally, Israel was bombing Syria.
It is doubtful if President Trump’s bone spurs prompted his judgement in wanting to get the United States military out of Syria.
The 1,000 United States military personnel Mattis wanted to leave in Syria would have been the equivalent of a Georgia peanut lost in a California almond factory.
Robert Firlus, Mauston
