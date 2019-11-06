The Baraboo Rotary Club and the Baraboo High School Interact Club would like to thank the community for their support on World Polio Day, Oct. 24. On that day, Rotary clubs from around the world raised money to help eradicate polio.
A special thank you to Baraboo's Pizza Ranch for allowing the club to host a Share Night at the restaurant. BHS Interact Club members who volunteered at Pizza Ranch included, Payton Pratt, Rachel Siebers, Laurel Zolper, Marie Fadeyeva, Ellie Hennessy, Mackenna Belter, Maddie Beal and Boo U student Carley Frey.
Thanks to the generosity of the Baraboo community, $832.39 was collected. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will double the money; therefore, the money raised in Baraboo will be tripled to equal $2,497.17.
With this money, more than 14,500 children can be vaccinated.
Eradication of this disease is not far away, and Baraboo is playing its part in the process. Thank you Baraboo.
Heather Wood, Rotary member and club adviser, Baraboo
