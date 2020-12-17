LETTER: Germantown Board of Supervisors should resign

As the country and world deal with the pandemic, the town of Germantown chairman and Board of Supervisors are not dealing very well with a couple on their issues.

The board and an attorney are dealing with a possible mishandling of impact fees that has been ongoing for a number of years. They're trying to negotiate their way out of this mess. The outcome is unknown but could have a negative result on the taxpayers of Germantown.

The second issue is apparently the chairman and board are in the process of planning a park expansion in back of the town hall at a cost of more than $1 million, yes $1 million. It appears they're in a vacuum and don't understand that one-in-nine families don't have enough food on the table, young people’s education has been disrupted, 850,000 more people have applied for unemployment benefits, etc. Aren't they considering the taxpayers? What will keep the addition of cost, law enforcement, and insurance, etc. One easy solution: the Board of Supervisors should resign. Starting with the chairman.