LETTER: Gerrymandering is bad for democracy

The current election includes a contest for Wisconsin’s 6th District US House seat. I contacted the offices of both candidates and asked if they would support legislation to end harmful gerrymandering, which the overwhelming majorities of citizens, both Republicans and Democrats, want.

Jessica King (D) stated that she will vote for legislation to end gerrymandering, adding that she supports nonpartisan district boundaries based on contiguity, consistency with natural and political (county) lines, and compactness.

Sam, apparently a staffer, responded on behalf of Glenn Grothman (R). He stated that Grothman “has some concerns” about a current bill (H.R. 1) that addresses gerrymandering, but Sam didn’t mention any alternatives to that bill. He said that when H.R. 1 passed the House in 2019, Grothman did not vote for it. I sent Sam a follow-up email, pointing out that he had not responded whether Grothman would take a stand against gerrymandering. I did not receive a reply to that email.

Gerrymandering is bad for democracy because it dilutes your vote. Our power lies in our vote, and our choice this election is clear. King will support fair maps. Vote for Jessica King for US House.

Patti Herman, Lodi