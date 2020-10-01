 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Gerrymandering is my main political issue
0 comments
LETTER

LETTER: Gerrymandering is my main political issue

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In the coming election for the ‘down-ballot’ state races I am a one-issue voter. That issue is gerrymandering. In a recent Q & A session published in the paper the two candidates for the legislature gave their opinions.

Dave Considine cited the Iowa method which had been used for years as a good example. David Dahlke gave a rather nebulous statement, “The districts must as compact as practicable and bounded by county, precinct, town or ward lines where possible, and they must be contiguous.”

I don’t know exactly what this means as it could be interpreted in many ways. A simple question will clear this up for me. Mr. Dahlke, do you believe the current state senate and legislative districts meet your definition? All I need is a simple one-word answer, yes or no.

Terry Kramer, Baraboo

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: Vote for Trump

When Donald Trump was elected, I felt, as many of faith and Christian evangelists, that God’s hands were on the 45th President of the United States.

Opinion

LETTER: Vote Trump out

We all know that the United States has lost over 200,000 American lives to the corona virus pandemic. That is a fact.

Opinion

LETTER: Health and voting

Securing the health and safety of ourselves and our families is a concern of every American. This is in keeping with the American tradition of…

Opinion

LETTER: Washington power grab

Six weeks before the Presidential Election Mitch McConnell wants to bring to vote a Supreme Court nominee -- a kind, thoughtful gesture initia…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News