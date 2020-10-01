LETTER: Gerrymandering is my main political issue

In the coming election for the ‘down-ballot’ state races I am a one-issue voter. That issue is gerrymandering. In a recent Q & A session published in the paper the two candidates for the legislature gave their opinions.

Dave Considine cited the Iowa method which had been used for years as a good example. David Dahlke gave a rather nebulous statement, “The districts must as compact as practicable and bounded by county, precinct, town or ward lines where possible, and they must be contiguous.”

I don’t know exactly what this means as it could be interpreted in many ways. A simple question will clear this up for me. Mr. Dahlke, do you believe the current state senate and legislative districts meet your definition? All I need is a simple one-word answer, yes or no.

Terry Kramer, Baraboo