LETTER: Get creative and save money during this time

Get creative and save money at this stressful time when everyone is stuck in the house with the kids home from school, and no job or money source. This is the time to start getting creative. Here are some suggestions, make cheaper dinners, buy cheaper meat, make meatloaf instead of something more expensive like spaghetti, hot dogs, tuna salad, sloppy joe, etc. Use coupons whenever you can, look for sales, visit the dollar store and the local food pantry. Don’t be embarrassed. We are all in this together. Use cheaper laundry soap and house cleaning supplies. Visit Aldi’s for lower prices on food and buy can goods, pasta and things that won’t spoil. Dig out all the old board games you may have. Checkers, Sorry, and card games like Uno. If you have Charter TV check out the free movies on demand. Stay strong we will get through this together and in the meantime, let’s try to be creative and save money.