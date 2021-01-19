LETTER: Get the vaccine when available

I was offered the vaccine and Jan. 14 got my first injection. The process took maybe eight minutes. They had several stations set up and two EMTs were present should anyone have an adverse reaction. I had a slight stiffness in my arm for 6-8 hours but it was no different than the seasonal flu vaccine. What surprised me most was that there was no line of people. I had expected to have to wait. Be patient and when you are able to receive the vaccination, please do it. We are all getting tired of COVID and this is the way to stop it.