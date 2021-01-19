 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Get the vaccine when available
comments
LETTER

LETTER: Get the vaccine when available

{{featured_button_text}}

I commend Sauk County Health. The Jan. 18 article in the paper was very good. I am a volunteer driver for Aging & Disability Resource Center taking Sauk County residents to and from medical appointments.

I was offered the vaccine and Jan. 14 got my first injection. The process took maybe eight minutes. They had several stations set up and two EMTs were present should anyone have an adverse reaction. I had a slight stiffness in my arm for 6-8 hours but it was no different than the seasonal flu vaccine. What surprised me most was that there was no line of people. I had expected to have to wait. Be patient and when you are able to receive the vaccination, please do it. We are all getting tired of COVID and this is the way to stop it.

Terry Kramer, Baraboo

comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: Follow God's laws

Why is there such turmoil in our nation? America has lost respect for god. America kills babies. Man has perverted marriage laws by allowing m…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News