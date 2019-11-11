My letter constitutes a pandemic growing in our surrounding counties that I feel would be good to report about. My suggestion is based on financial abuse of elderly and disabled people.
I have noticed this trend ongoing starting about two years ago with a friend of mine who was living in Oxford at the time. He is now being relocated to a home after a severe fall. Before this fall, his financial issues were mounting due to the ongoing individuals who would show up daily and use scare tactics or whatever else to gain money from him.
It saddened me watching him start to become a shell of himself due to this. As I started to report these individuals to our many different agencies and get nowhere, I truly felt there was no real way to stop them. My only way was to hopefully write to the paper and get some word out. Please hear me out.
Victoria Lynch, Montello
