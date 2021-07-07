LETTER: Get vaccinated to protect everyone

“Are we there yet? No. Are we there yet? No. Are we there yet? No.

It’s too early to stop wearing masks. But we’re almost there.” This was from a local doctor’s testimony advocating for continued use of masks in schools to the Baraboo School Board. On a 4-3 vote the board passed a resolution that students are no longer required to wear masks in schools.

The premise of those who voted for the resolution is that things are better now and there is no longer a need for this masking mandate. I hope they are right and we won’t need masks for all, especially when we return to full face-to-face instruction this fall. COVID-19 is still here and we are facing the most virulent version of COVID known as the Delta variant.

To keep COVID transmission rates low, more people need to get vaccinated, helping our community reach a level of herd immunity. If you have a child that is 12 or older get them vaccinated and if you as an adult have not gotten vaccinated, please do. This will both keep our community and children safer and prevent the schools from reinstituting the mask mandate during in-person instruction.

Doug Mering, Baraboo