LETTER: Get vaccinated to slow variant development

With school approaching and the Delta variant surging to different degrees in most parts of our nation, it is imperative that communities, businesses and government find common ground on strategies that give us the best chance of making progress in the shortest amount of time. That means most importantly to vaccinate the unvaccinated to a much higher percentage than we have.

The Republican governor of Alabama stated we need to start blaming the unvaccinated for the rise in COVID cases. That view is shared by many, but shaming people to get a vaccine doesn’t work, especially for those choosing to not take the shot for what are deemed “political” reasons. Instead, motivating, and in some cases, requiring people as a condition of work, travel or health to get the shot stands a much better chance of increasing the numbers in the shortest period.

This virus can mutate, change and survive becoming invariably stronger and more resistant. That is why the excellent vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are less effective against the Delta variant, and why whatever dominant strain comes after the Delta variant will be even more difficult to extinguish.

Do your part by getting vaccinated, if you haven’t already, while encouraging others to do the same. It is the responsible thing to do.

Ken Berg, Watertown