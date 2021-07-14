LETTER: Getting vaccinated and quitting tobacco the perfect combination for your health

This past year and a half has brought many difficulties due to the pandemic, but we are beginning to see a glimmer of hope, thanks to more people being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Vaccines are allowing people the opportunity to do the things they love again. The vaccine is especially important for those who use tobacco as they are at an increased risk for and may experience severe illness from COVID-19. Vaccinated individuals can safely see family and friends, attend outdoor concerts, and participate in team sports.

If you are hesitant about the COVID-19 vaccine, speak with your health care provider today. Your health care provider can also support you in your journey to be tobacco-free. Enjoying your favorite activities tobacco-free means you are protecting your loved ones and pets from secondhand smoke. Additionally, quitting tobacco makes it easier to breathe, reduces your risk for cancer, and can give back years of life that would have been lost by continuing to smoke or vape. This means more time to enjoy the things you love most.

You can call the Wisconsin Quitline for free help at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (784-8669). For more information about commercial tobacco prevention efforts follow the South Central Alliance for Tobacco Prevention on Facebook. Visit vaccine.gov to find a vaccination provider in your area.

Alysha Basel, Community Health Educator, Juneau County Health Department, Mauston