LETTER: Give us facts, not Big Brother style social shaming

A front page picture on the March 21 Baraboo News Republic showed what looked like a family window shopping and walking as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised everyone to go outside because the sun’s ultra-violet rays boost our immune systems. If this was a family, there is no need to practice social distancing in public, as we are encouraged to stay 6 feet away from non-family members in public and private.

The Baraboo News used social shaming stating they and others at the downtown square were not practicing the advice to stay at home. Our governor issued a stay at home order which allows for outdoor exercise. New York State issued a stay at home order, but Gov. Mario Cuomo told his citizens to go for a walk to get fresh air, but not to congregate in crowds with others.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Baraboo News needs to encourage readers and not point them out for not following guidelines, when they are. Outdoor exercise and carryouts from restaurants are allowed.

Many Baraboo News customers have dropped their subscriptions due to content and price increases. Citizens are looking for facts and truth to protect them, not Big Brother watching them.

Michael Plautz, Baraboo