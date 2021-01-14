LETTER: Giving Tree helps 669 children at Christmas

Sauk County Children’s Giving Tree sends a heartfelt thank you to the people in the surrounding communities of Sauk County. With your help and generosity, we were able to extend help at Christmas to 250 families with 669 children.

A special thank you to every individual and organization who offered their help, with special acknowledgement and appreciation to the Baraboo Area United Fund for its generous funding of the project, as well as the First Presbyterian Church for the use of their building, and Adams-Columbia Electric Cooperative Toys for Tots.

What great, generous and loving communities we live in. With your generosity, we are able to continue our mission of helping the less fortunate. May God bless you in the new year.

Deb Turner, president, Sauk County Children’s Giving Tree, Baraboo