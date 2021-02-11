LETTER: Glad Marklein protecting the state's finances

At the beginning of a new year, my wife and I look at our financial situation and evaluate what we want our future to look like. Do we need to save more? Spend more? Build credit or equity?

Well our state government is determining the answers to these questions as well. The Wisconsin Legislature creates our state budget every two years and is currently working on the details that will secure our financial future.

As my family takes a look at our own finances to plan accordingly, I am glad that our State Sen. Howard Marklein is so prudently doing his own planning to protect our state’s checkbook. I have met with Sen. Marklein on occasion. As a certified fraud examiner, I trust his ability to oversee our state financial situation during this difficult time. I believe we need more leaders in our government who are financially savvy and have the capacity to determine what is best for the citizens of our state – both in the short and long-term. I am hopeful our state’s new budget will be fiscally responsible and ensure a positive future for my family, my community, and my state.